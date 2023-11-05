India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will face South Africa in match number 37 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. This will be a clash of the top two sides in the tournament so far. While India have 14 points, with seven wins from seven games, the Proteas have 12 points from seven matches. Both the sides have qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Team India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament so far, hammered Sri Lanka by a mammoth 302 runs in their last match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 357/8 as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries. Mohammed Shami (5/18) and Mohammed Siraj (3/16) then combined to bundle out the Lankans for 55 in 19.4 overs.

South Africa crushed New Zealand by 190 runs in their previous World Cup match. Quinton de Kock (114 off 116) and Rassie van der Dussen (133 off 118) starred with the bat as the Proteas posted 357/4. Keshav Maharaj (4/46) and Marco Jansen (3/31) then shone with the ball as the Kiwis were held to 167.

India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup game will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs SA match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Expand Tweet

The coverage of the game will begin at 12:30 PM, while the match will start at 2:00 IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2023 World Cup clash will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Cricket fans can watch live streaming of the match for free on the mobile app.

India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks.