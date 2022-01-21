India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

India take on South Africa in a must-win clash at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday. Having gone down by 31 runs in the opening one-dayer, a loss in the second match will see them return from the tour without a series win. They had earlier conceded the Test series by a 1-2 margin.

The visitors had their moments in the first ODI but, like in the Tests, squandered the advantage. They had the Proteas reeling at 68 for 3 after the hosts batted first upon winning the toss. However, tons from skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen gave South Africa the upper hand.

Half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli laid a solid foundation for India during the chase. However, once the stand was broken, the Men in Blue completely lost their way. There will be pressure on KL Rahul as well. The stand-in captain did not impress many on his ODI debut as leader.

IND vs SA - 2nd ODI playing 11s

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA - 2nd ODI opening batters list

Indian captain Rahul, who fell for 12 in the opening ODI, will open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran southpaw top-scored for Team India with 79. For the hosts, Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock will be the openers. Malan made 6 in the first match while De Kock was dismissed for 27.

IND vs SA - 2nd ODI umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Bongani Jele

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

IND vs SA - 2nd ODI pitch report

The match is being played on the same strip that hosted the opening one-dayer. The team batting first is likely to have the advantage as the pitch is expected to get slower in the second half.

India vs South Africa - 2nd ODI Toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining his decision, captain KL Rahul said:

“I think it's pretty straightforward, second game on the same strip and important to put runs on the board and guessing the wicket will get slower later on.”

The visitors are going in with the same team that went down to South Africa in the opening ODI.

The Proteas have made one change to their team, with Sisanda Magala coming in for Marco Jansen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar