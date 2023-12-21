India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India and South Africa will meet at Boland Park in Paarl in the deciding ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. The Men in Blue won the opening contest at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg by eight wickets on the back of a brilliant bowling display. South Africa, however, hit back with an eight-wicket triumph at St George's Park in Gqeberha to take the series into the decider.

Sent into bat after losing the toss in the second ODI, India’s batters struggled and were bundled out for 211 in 46.2 overs. Sai Sudharsan (62 off 83) and skipper KL Rahul (56 off 64) were the only batters to offer resistance. The middle and lower order crumbled as Sanju Samson again failed to utilize his opportunity.

South Africa cruised to victory in the small chase as opener Tony de Zorzi hit an unbeaten 119 off 122 balls. De Zorzi featured in a first-wicket stand of 130 with Reeza Hendricks (52 off 81). Rassie van der Dussen also chipped in with 36 as they raced home in 42.3 overs.

Today's IND vs SA toss result

South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the decider. Proteas skipper Aiden Markram said:

“[It] looks like a good wicket, won't change too much. Hopefully, we can take wickets regularly and restrict them to a low total.”

The hosts are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For India, there are two changes. Rajat Patidar makes his ODI debut as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses out after doing some damage to his finger. Kuldeep Yadav gets a rest, so Washington Sundar comes in.

IND vs SA - Today's match playing XIs

India: Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.

Today's IND vs SA pitch report

Vernon Philander said in his pitch report:

“The pitch will be on the slower side. It makes sense to bowl first, because it does something under lights. The average score in the first innings at Paarl is 272. If the team gets anything near that, they should be good.”

Today's IND vs SA match players list

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep.

South Africa squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Andile Phehlukwayo.

IND vs SA - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Chris Broad

