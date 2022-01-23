India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Weather in Cape Town

It might be a dead rubber contest between India and South Africa at Newlands on Sunday (January 23), but the weather will be sunny and crisp, making way for some uninterrupted cricketing action.

The tour of South Africa, barring the one Test that India won, has been thoroughly forgettable for the visitors. They lost the three-match Test series 2-1 and were then pipped 2-0 in the ongoing ODI series.

However, heading into Newlands, KL Rahul & Co will look to infuse some life and end their tour on a bang rather than exit with a whimper. Ahead of the 3rd ODI, we take a look at what the weather holds in store and the story of the series so far.

Weather in Cape Town on Sunday: Sunny

In one sentence, there's no rain that will play spoilsport on Sunday. Expect the same weather that was seen in Boland Park, but the temperatures will be a lot more pleasant. The maximum temperature will be 28 degrees with a humidity of 63%.

The previous game saw the temperature cross the 30 degree barrier, something that skipper KL Rahul observed and commented on during the post-match interview.

India vs South Africa ODI series: The story so far

India's bowlers have appeared as their chief weaklink in the tour as South Africa coasted to wins in both ODIs. The first match saw them defend and win by 31 runs, while the second match saw them register a comfortable seven-wicket win.

The spin attack was the key difference for both sides. While the Proteas tweakers were spot on, the same couldn't be said for the visitors. It's safe to say India's spin wasn't as effective when they collectively picked up two wickets from both games. while South Africa's spin attack kept chipping away at the wickets, pegging the batters on the backfoot.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the Men in Blue playing an unchanged XI in the first two games, it does appear that the third game might see the side ring in some changes.

Edited by Arnav