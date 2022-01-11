India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

With the series tied at 1-1, India and South Africa have everything to play for in the third and final Test, which begins at Newlands in Cape Town today. After India clinched a famous 113-run win at Centurion, the hosts fought back to chase down 240 in Johannesburg. With the Indian bowlers being out of sorts for a change, the Proteas batters took full advantage of the situation to level the series.

The good news for India is that their captain Virat Kohli is back for the deciding Test after having missed the second game due to upper-back spasms. He also attended his first press conference since arriving in the Rainbow Nation ahead of the Test. Kohli backed himself and the middle order to perform and also asserted that he is not worried about his personal form.

India are chasing history in Cape Town as a triumph in the third Test will see them register their maiden Test series win in South Africa. But the hosts will be buoyed by their success in Johannesburg and are not expected to make things easy for India.

IND vs SA - 3rd Test playing 11s

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA - 3rd Test opening batters list

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open for India in Cape Town. Stand-in skipper for the second Test, Rahul scored 50 and 8 at the Wanderers while Agarwal was dismissed in the 20s both times.

For South Africa, captain Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will be the openers. Elgar led from the front with an unbeaten 96 in Proteas’ chase of 240 in Johannesburg while Markram contributed a brisk 31 to set off the chase.

IND vs SA - 3rd Test umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

IND vs SA - 3rd Test pitch report

According to Hashim Amla, the grass on the surface will provide a bit more pace and there seems to be some moisture as well. One end could offer more bounce and the other more lateral movement.

India vs South Africa - Toss result for 3rd Test

India have won the toss and have opted to bat. The visitors have made two changes to their XI from the last Test. Kohli comes in for Hanuma Vihari while Umesh Yadav replaces the unfit Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking after winning the toss, Kohli said:

“Runs on this venue have always worked out well at this venue. I am fit and fine. (On last Test) We are expected to win every Test we play overseas and that fourth innings chase from South Africa was a special one from them.”

The Proteas are going in with the same team that defeated India in Johannesburg.

