India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. This was the very same venue where the Men in Blue beat the island nation by six wickets in the 2011 World Cup final to be crowned world champions after 28 years.

India have shown exceptional form in the ongoing World Cup and fans would hope that they again emerge champions at home. The hosts have won all the six matches they have played so far. They have been challenged in their last two games, but found a way to win.

Against England in Lucknow, Rohit Sharma’s 87 took India to 229/9 in 50 overs. The bowlers then combined to hold the Englishmen to 129, securing a 100-run victory.

Sri Lanka are in a precarious situation, with only two wins from six games. In their last match in Pune, they came up with a very poor effort to go down to Afghanistan by seven wickets. Batting first, Sri Lanka were held to 241, a total Afghanistan chased without much trouble.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Telecast channel list in India

The India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup game will be live telecast on Star Sports network channels in India. According to the Disney Star TV guide, the IND vs SL match will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The coverage of the match will begin at 12:30 pm IST, while the game will start at 2.00 IST. The toss will be held at 1.30 pm IST.

IND vs SL, 2023 World Cup: Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup clash will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Cricket fans can enjoy live streaming of the match for free on the mobile app.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur.

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Dunith Wellalage, and Dushan Hemantha.