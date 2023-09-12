India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. The Men in Blue will be on the field for the third day in a row, having played Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash across two days.

India beat Pakistan by a whopping 228 runs in the Super 4 match in Colombo on Monday. The game began on Sunday but had to be moved to the reserve day after only 24.1 overs were possible due to rain, with India being sent into bat by Pakistan.

On the reserve day, India resumed their innings on 147/2 and went on post 356/2 in their 50 overs courtesy of hundreds from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav then ran through Pakistan’s batting, registering figures of 5/25. A hapless Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs.

India will be keen to continue their domination in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka as well on Tuesday.

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 - Telecast channel list in India

Star has bagged the rights to live telecast Asia Cup 2023 matches in India.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The game will begin at 3 PM IST.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 - Live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Cricket fans can watch the live stream of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match for free on the Disney + Hotstar mobile app.

In fact, all matches of the Asia Cup as well as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be live-streamed for free on the app.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha.