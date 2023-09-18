India vs Sri Lanka Final: What happened in yesterday’s match in Asia Cup 2023?

India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in yesterday’s Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Men in Blue bundled out the Lankans for a mere 50 runs in 15.2 overs. The openers then gunned down the target in 6.1 overs as India lifted the Asia Cup for the eighth time.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show in the Asia Cup final, registering brilliant figures of 6/21 in seven overs. It was Jasprit Bumrah who started the carnage, having Kusal Perera (0) caught behind in the first over of the match. Siraj then claimed four wickets in the fourth of the innings.

Pathum Nissanka (2) was brilliantly caught by Ravindra Jadeja near backward point. Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) was trapped lbw, while Charith Asalanka (0) chipped a simple catch to cover. Dhananjaya de Silva (4) managed to survive the hat-trick ball, but fell to the last ball of the over, having a loose waft outside off.

Sri Lanka were 12/6 inside six overs when skipper Dasun Shanaka (0) was cleaned up by Siraj as the pacer completed a spectacular five-wicket haul. The Indian bowler had six when Kusal Mendis (17) was knocked over by one that nipped back and crashed into the stumps.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up the last three wickets to fall, finishing with figures of 3/3 from 2.2 overs. He ended Dunith Wellalage’s stay at the crease for 8 with a sharp bounce. Pramod Madushan (1) edged a ball outside off to slip, while Matheesha Pathirana (0) sliced the next ball to point.

Sri Lanka’s paltry total of 50 all-out is the lowest ever team score in the ODI format of the Asia Cup and the lowest ever total in an ODI final.

Chasing 51 for victory, India got home without any trouble as Shubman Gill (27* off 19) and Ishan Kishan (23* off 18) helped themselves to some easy runs.

Who was Player of Match in India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final?

Siraj was exceptional with the ball and never allowed Sri Lanka to settle. There was some movement on offer and the Indian pacer took great advantage of the same, registering his career-best ODI figures.

Pandya chipped in with three wickets to ensure there was no lower-order fightback from Sri Lanka,

The choice for the Player of the Final was a no-brainer - Siraj walking away with the honor for his stupendous effort.