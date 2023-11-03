India vs Sri Lanka: What happened in yesterday's match at 2023 World Cup?

India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in the 2023 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Thursday (2 November). With the massive triumph — the second-largest by margin of runs in the men’s ODI World Cup — the Men in Blue became the first team to confirm their berth in the semi-finals of the tournament.

It was supposed to be a rematch of the thrilling 2011 World Cup final, but it looked more like a repeat of the Asia Cup 2023 summit clash in Colombo. Chasing 358, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs. Five of their batters perished without scoring, three of them for golden ducks.

Jasprit Bumrah (1/8) got India off to a perfect start, trapping Pathum Nissanka (0) lbw with the first ball of the innings. Mohammed Siraj (3/16) then picked up three wickets in quick succession. Dimuth Karunaratne (0) was out leg-before and Sadeera Samarawickrama (0) gave a catch to the slip cordon, while Kusal Mendis (1) was knocked over with a brute.

Mohammed Shami then continued his golden run in the World Cup and registered figures of 5/18. Charith Asalanka (1) chipped a catch to backward point, while Dushan Hemantha (0) and Dushmantha Chameera (0) were caught behind.

Shami also bowled veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews (12) before having Kasun Rajitha (14) caught in the slip cordon to complete his five-fer. Ravindra Jadeja forced a slog out of Dilshan Madushanka (5) to bring the curtains down on the game.

India put up a strong batting display

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India suffered an early blow as Madushanka cleaned up Rohit Sharma for 4. However, Shubman Gill (92 off 92) and Virat Kohli (88 off 94) added 189 runs for the second wicket to lay a solid platform for a big total. Both batters were dropped early in their innings and made the opponents pay.

Gill struck 11 fours and two sixes before perishing in an attempt to ramp a short ball from Madushanka. Kohli was foxed by an off-cutter from the pacer and presented a simple catch towards short cover. He hit 11 fours, falling 12 short of his 49th ODI ton.

While KL Rahul (21) and Suryakumar Yadav (12) perished cheaply, Shreyas Iyer struck a brilliant 82 off 56 balls, slamming three fours and six sixes. One of his maximums - 106 meters - was the biggest six of the tournament. Jadeja (35 off 24) also chipped with a handy knock at the death.

Who was the Player of the Match in India vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup clash?

Gill, Kohli, and Shreyas all played significant knocks with the bat for India. With the ball, Shami was sensational again, while Siraj did the early damage with his three-fer.

For Sri Lanka, left-arm pacer Madushanka impressed with a five-wicket haul - 5/80. Shami was picked as the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling effort that dismantled the Lankan batting.