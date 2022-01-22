India vs West Indies 2022: BCCI announces revised venues for limited series

The BCCI announced revised venues for the India vs West Indies limited series slated to start February 6. Initially, it was supposed to be played across six venues — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Cuttack, Vishakapatnam, and Trivandrum.

The release said:

"The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders."

A recent update, per a press release, suggests that the hosts will play the series against the WI in just two venues as opposed to six. The three-match ODI's will now be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, while the T20I leg will be played at Eden Gardens.

A look at the revised ODI calendar can be seen below:

Date Match Venue February 6 India vs WI Ahmedabad February 9 India vs WI Ahmedabad February 11 India vs WI Ahmedabad

T20I calendar:

Date Match Venue February 16 India vs WI Kolkata February 18 India vs WI Kolkata February 20 India vs WI Kolkata

The revised venues for India vs WI was being discussed earlier

Per the ABP report, the change in venue was already being discussed. An official close to the board, on condition of anonymity, said:

"In the current Covid situation, it will be difficult to host all six matches in six different venues, as was scheduled earlier. The health and well-being of our players and match officials is our priority and we will not risk anyone getting exposed to Covid. Hence we plan to host all the matches in only two venues."

The publication also reported that Ahmedabad and Kolkata were prime venues to host the ODI and T20I series respectively.

The Indian team is currently touring South Africa and will face-off in the final game of the tour on Sunday (January 23). The visitors lost the three-match Test series 2-1, and followed it up with another loss in the ODIs. They were beaten 2-0 and will now head to Newlands, Cape Town to avoid a whitewash.

