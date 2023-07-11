India vs West Indies 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India are all set to take on West Indies in a multi-format series, which starts with the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12. This will be the first assignment for the team since their 209-run loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to Australia at The Oval.

India will play two Tests in West Indies. The second Test will be played at the iconic Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad from July 20 to 24. The red-ball matches will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and July 29. The third match of the series will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 1.

Following the conclusion of the ODI series, the Men in Blue will face the Windies in a five-match T20I series from August 3 to 13. The first T20I will be played in Trinidad, the second and third in Guyana, and the last two in Lauderhill in Florida.

India vs West Indies 2023 telecast channel list in India

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live telecast matches of India’s tour of the West Indies. The primary telecast will be in a combination of Hindi and English.

However, according to a report in the Financial Express, DD’s network will give viewers the choice to watch the matches in their own language.

The T20Is and ODI series will be live telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla, and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports.

India vs West Indies 2023 live streaming in India

India’s tour of the West Indies will be live-streamed for free on the JioCinema app and website. Further, fans can also watch the live streaming of the series on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will have to buy a pass to watch India-West Indies matches on FanCode.

India tour of West Indies 2023: Complete schedule

July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (7:30 PM IST)

July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (7:30 PM IST)

July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7:00 PM IST)

August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7:00 PM IST)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8:00 PM)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM)

BCCI @BCCI



sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies



#WIvIND That's one colourful fielding drill #TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies That's one colourful fielding drill 😃👌#TeamIndia sharpen their reflexes ahead of the first Test against West Indies 😎#WIvIND https://t.co/FUtRjyLViI

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8:00 PM).

Poll : 0 votes