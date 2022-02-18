India vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires and pitch report

Having defeated West Indies by six wickets in the 1st T20I, Team India will be keen to clinch the three-match series by winning the second match on Friday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Windies have competed briefly in all games of the tour so far but have fallen way short of claiming victory in any of the matches.

In the opening T20I, West Indies were well placed at 51 for 1, batting first. However, the Indian spinners put their team on top. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/17) made an impressive debut, claiming two wickets in one over, while Yuzvendra Chahal (1/34) was also economical. Harshal Patel too proved his value in the T20 format, picking up a couple of crucial scalps.

In the chase of 158, Team India got off to a blistering start courtesy Rohit Sharma, who flayed the Windies bowlers. At the other end, though, Ishan Kishan was out of sorts. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer played impressive knocks to take India home but the hosts would want runs from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

IND vs WI - 2nd T20I playing 11s

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI - 2nd T20I opening batters list

Ishan Kishan struggled for fluency in the first match. But he will continue to open with skipper Rohit Sharma, who had smashed a 19-ball 40. For West Indies, Brandon King, who has been out of sorts on this tour, will need to lift his game. His opening partner Kyle Mayers contributed 31 in the first T20I.

IND vs WI -2nd T20I umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

IND vs WI - 2nd T20I pitch report

The surface in Kolkata is a decent one to bat on. However, according to Sunil Gavaskar, it is a bowl-first pitch owing to dew that makes life difficult for bowlers in the second innings.

India vs West Indies - 2nd T20I Toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. The visitors have made one change to their squad. All-rounder Jason Holder is fit and returns for Fabian Allen. Windies skipper Kieron Pollard is playing in his 100th T20I.

Team India are going in with the same squad that defeated the Windies in the first T20I.

