India W vs Pakistan W, Women's World Cup 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

India Women are facing Pakistan Women in match number six of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Women in Blue began their campaign with a 59-run win [DLS method] over Sri Lanka in Guwahati in the tournament opener. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket loss against Bangladesh in Colombo.

As she has done so often for India Women over the years, all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the star of the show in the win against Sri Lanka. She scored a run-a-ball 53 after India had suffered a shocking batting collapse. Deepti also picked up three wickets with her canny off spin. Amanjot Kaur contributed a crucial half-century, while Sneh Rana scored some runs and picked up wickets too.

India Women have a dominant 11-0 win-loss record against Pakistan Women in ODIs. They would be keen to continue their unbeaten streak. There is some rain threat in Colombo though. Fans would hope that the India-Pakistan game doesn't meet the same fate as the Sri Lanka vs Australia clash on Saturday.

Today's IND W vs PAK W toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Fatima Sana said:

"We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket."

India have made one change to their playing XI - Amanjot Kaur is unwell, so Renuka Thakur comes in. For Pakistan, Sadaf Shamas replaces Omaima Sohail.

IND W vs PAK W - Today's match playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Today's IND W vs PAK W pitch report

"It's not raining, there's humidity as it's hot. There's breeze towards the shorter boundary. Good covering of grass, weather comes into play. It's going to be challenge for spinners, because of the shorter side of the boundary. Bat first or second, doesn't really matter.” - Pommie Mbangwa and Anjum Chopra

Today's IND W vs PAK W match complete players list

India W squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy

Pakistan W squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas

IND W vs PAK W - Today's match umpires

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Nimali Perera

Third umpire: Kerrin Klaaste

Match Referee: Shandre Fritz

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

