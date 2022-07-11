"India will come up with proper planning" - Shoaib Akhtar feels Pakistan will have a tough time against Rohit Sharma & Co. at T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar feels India will give Pakistan a tough fight when the two cricketing giants meet at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

The Men in Green had handed India a humiliating defeat in the last edition of the marquee event in the UAE. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored unbeaten fifties as Pakistan gunned down the target of 152 runs with 13 balls to spare after a splendid effort from the bowlers.

Akhtar believes that, unlike the previous T20 World Cup, it will be an uphill task for Babar and Co. to beat the Men in Blue this year.

Cricket Pakistan quoted Shoaib Akhtar saying:

“India will come up with proper planning this time around. It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in T20 WC this time."

While he shied away from picking a winner, Akhtar had some advice for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. He added:

“Predicting match results now is quite difficult but Pakistan should bowl second as [the] pitch in Melbourne offers bounce to fast bowlers."

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in the global T20 event on October 23 at the historic Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG).

"The crowd will be bigger this time" - Shoaib Akhtar

The high-octane clash between India and Pakistan last year became the most viewed T20 international to date, with a record reach of 167 million viewers. It was also a full house at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shoaib Akhtar believes the event will be bigger than last year with a packed house at the MCG. He concluded:

“I believe the crowd will be bigger this time. Around 150,000 fans will watch the match line in Melbourne. Out of which, 70,000 will be Indian supporters."

Both teams will be eyeing the elusive title after missing out last year. India were knocked out of the group stages while Pakistan bowed out to Australia in the semi-finals.

