“India will be feeling more pressure” - Ashish Nehra ahead of 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town

Former Indian fast bowler Ashish Nehra believes India will be under more pressure going into the third Test match against South Africa at Cape Town.

India won the first match of the three-match series comfortably by 113 runs in Centurion. Contrastingly, South Africa chased 240 runs with seven wickets in hand in the second Test match in Johannesburg.

The series is now poised with the series hanging on to the result of the last Test that begins on 11th January.

BCCI



all set and prepping for the series decider



#SAvIND It's GO time here in Cape Town #TeamIndia all set and prepping for the series decider

Previewing the third Test for Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

“You will always feel the pressure till the time you are playing international cricket. But if I have to choose one specific team, I would say India will be feeling more pressure.”

Explaining the reason, he further said:

“The fact that they were leading 1-0 and the way South Africa chased 240 in testing conditions, they have definitely put India under pressure.”

Nehra also said that the Proteas unit will be confident, but the men-in-blue have a knack for putting a come-back under pressure.

“I would go with Ishant's experience to replace Siraj” - Ashish Nehra

Nehra also spoke about the Indian fast bowling contingent and how the team management should tackle with Mohammed Siraj’s injury.

Siraj picked up a hamstring injury during the second Test of the series. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli, in a media interaction, also confirmed that the pacer was not match-fit for the third Test match.

Cricbuzz



Who will you pick as Siraj's replacement?



"I am absolutely fit to play. [Mohammed] Siraj is not match fit" - Virat Kohli in the press conference ahead of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

However, the team management has two options in Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav to replace Siraj. Nehra believes that the coach and the captain will be relaxed as they have multiple options. He said:

“When they have two players with experience of 50 and 100 Test matches, the captain and coach would be a bit relaxed. On the previous 2 pitches, there was excess bounce for tall fast bowlers. It will be interesting to see whom they select [Ishant or Umesh].”

He further explained:

“Ishant can give longer spells, which was acknowledged by Rahul Dravid as well; whereas Umesh can help with conventional out-swingers. So it will be a hard call to make.”

Nehra also opined that their net bowling in recent times will be an important factor to consider.

“If I am supposed to select one of the two, I have not seen them bowling in the nets recently. It is a very important factor for selection. But I would go with Ishant Sharma for his experience.”

The Indian fast bowling contingent have been in their prime form in recent years. Jasprit Bumrah has been the leader of the pack. However, he has been under scrutiny by the media due to a dip in performance recently.

Speaking about the fast bowler, Nehra said:

“He has been bowling well, but has not been amidst wickets. However, it is not that he has got only 10 to 12 wickets in seven Test matches. But you expect a lot more from Bumrah in such conditions; and if the team loses, a lot more debates are encircled around his form. But we have to be patient with him. All eyes will be on Bumrah as well as Shami.”

The third Test will definitely be a thrilling encounter to watch with the series on the line.

Edited by Aditya Singh