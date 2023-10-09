"India will look to save him for big matches" - Virender Sehwag expects Ravichandran Ashwin to be rested for 2023 World Cup vs Afghanistan

Virender Sehwag reckons that India will rest Ravichandran Ashwin for their upcoming 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan, which is slated to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

The former India opener opined that the Indian think tank would want to give Ashwin a break to ensure he remains fresh for the important matches. Sehwag suggested that Mohammed Shami could replace the senior spinner in the playing XI in the upcoming match.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said (32:00):

"I think Ravichandran Ashwin will be rested. Mohammed Shami has been in wonderful form, and he even took a fifer against Australia. This is a different wicket, and the ground is also smaller. Also, there is the age factor with Ashwin. So, India will look to save him for the big matches."

Ashwin delivered a tidy spell in India's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. He conceded just 34 runs from his full quota of 10 overs and claimed the crucial wicket of Cameron Green.

India secured a six-wicket win by chasing down the 200-run target with six wickets in hand. The hosts were in deep trouble as top-order batters Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli reduced the Men in Blue, stitching together a 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Sehwag stated that the team management must be lauded for slotting someone like Rahul in the middle-order, elaborating (5:54):

"We must praise Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for convincing KL Rahul to keep wickets and bat in the middle-order. Rahul batting in this position has strengthened Team India's middle-order.

"Had he opened the innings and gotten out early, we would have had to rely on guys like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav."

Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 in the run chase, while Virat Kohli departed after contributing 85 runs.

"We should back these players" - Virender Sehwag on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan

Both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer perished while attempting ambitious drives early in the innings. The two youngsters received a lot of criticism for their shot selection.

Virender Sehwag emphasised that India should continue backing Kishan and Iyer. He claimed that the two batters would learn from their mistakes. He remarked (14:26):

"He (Iyer) awalked out to bat when India had lost two wickets. He should have taken some time. It wasn't easy to hit on the rise on this wicket. However, he is a young player and will learn from his mistakes. It is very easy to criticise.

"But now that India have won, we should back these players. He is the same guy who hit a hundred against this same team.

"Ishan Kishan is in good form, and you tend to throw your bat in the direction of the ball. He went for that shot but didn't realise how far the ball was. It has happened to me many times." - Sehwag added (14:04).

India are currently placed fifth in the 2023 World Cup points table and have a net run rate of 0.883.