"India should not win the toss" - R Ashwin's surprising statement ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final 

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has remarked that the toss is not going to be a huge factor for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, as they have performed well while both chasing and defending. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is on a historic losing streak with the coin, being on the wrong side in 11 consecutive matches so far.

Team India last won the toss in an ODI during the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15. Rohit Sharma then lost the toss in the final against Australia, the ODI series against Sri Lanka and England, and in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Ashwin noted that India have been confident while chasing and have looked secure while defending scores in the campaign so far, which makes toss almost a non-factor.

"According to me, India should not win the toss. I'm saying lose the toss, let New Zealand do whatever they want to do, because it puts you in a bit of a fix. All in all, India would be comfortable doing either, because they have won while defending and chasing," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat.'

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had endured a similar losing streak during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Furthermore, some teams have sent out a different person alongside the captain to make the call at toss time to break out of the losing slump. One popular instance was when South Africa sent out Temba Bavuma as the 'proxy' captain after Faf du Plessis was on a losing streak in 2019.

"It is 54-46 in favor of India" - R Ashwin's prediction for 2025 Champions Trophy final

Ashwin termed India as marginal favorites heading into the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The Men in Blue are yet to suffer defeat in the competition so far, a run that includes a win over New Zealand in the group stage.

"According to me, it is 54-46 in favor of India because New Zealand's bowling has troubled India in the past, and they are a solid team," Ashwin said.

The 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand will be played on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Stadium.

