India Women to play their first-ever day-night Test in Australia later this year

India Women will follow up their first Test since 2014 with their first-ever day-night Test in Australia later this year. The iconic fixture will be India Women’s first Test in Australia since 2006.

Honorary Secretary Jay Shah confirmed the news on Thursday morning, taking to Twitter to make the announcement. Shah wrote that the special fixture will help the BCCI take forward their commitment towards women’s cricket.

Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 20, 2021

With Tests against England and Australia this year, it will be the first time since 2014 that India Women play two red-ball games in a calendar year. India Women will play their first Test in seven years when they take on England Women in a one-off encounter in Bristol on June 16.

After a month-long England tour, India Women are set to tour Australia. The iconic day-night Test is likely to be part of a bilateral series that will also feature a white-ball segment.

Details of the India Women vs Australia Women series are yet to be released by the BCCI or Cricket Australia. According to media reports, the series will take place in September.

Have India Women played Australia Women in the past?

India's Test & ODI squad:



Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti, Jemimah, Shafali, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, A. Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 14, 2021

India Women and Australia Women have played nine Test matches in total, with the latter winning four of them. With the other five games ending in a draw, India Women are yet to beat Australia Women in red-ball cricket.

The last time these two sides clashed in whites was at Adelaide in 2006. Australia Women comprehensively beat India Women by an innings and four runs on that occasion.

The hosts batted first and put 250 on the board, courtesy of half-centuries from Karen Rolton and Lisa Sthalekar. India Women were bundled out for 93 in the first innings, and could only score 153 after Australia Women enforced the follow on.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were part of that Test, and the duo will look to avenge the defeat when they travel to Australia later this year.