India Women reprimanded for slow over-rate during 2nd T20I against England Women

India Women have been reprimanded for maintaining a slow-over rate during the 2nd T20I against England Women on July 11 (Sunday) in Hove.

They have been charged 20 percent of their match fees in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

ICC match officials Ian Blackwell and Paul Baldwin, third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Tim Robinson brought the charge against the India Women.

Women's Cricket: India beat England by 8 runs in the second T20I yesterday; Levelling the series 1-1. pic.twitter.com/YZgySI4FTF — DD India (@DDIndialive) July 12, 2021

The Women In Blue were one over short of the required target after additional time was taken into consideration. India Women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty in front of the match referee and thus, no formal hearing was required.

India Women level series in 2nd T20I

Deepti Sharma leads as India Women fight back in the series

After a defeat in the first game, India Women bounced back swiftly to level the three-match series with one game still to play.

Deepti Sharma was the star of the show, playing a crucial knock of 24 runs before returning to pick up the vital wicket of Tammy Beaumont, who looked set to take the game away from the visitors.

Batting first, India Women banked on Shafali Verma's quickfire start to post 148 runs on the board. The young star knocked 48 runs off just 38 balls before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (31 off 25) and Deepti chipped in with useful contributions.

How India turned it around in the 2nd T20I 👏👏#TeamIndia react to their all-round performance to pull off an 8-run thrilling win against England in Hove 👊👌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rZab7PAtWR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 12, 2021

Despite losing Danielle Wyatt and Natalie Sciver early on, Beaumont gave England Women a flying start. But the India Women spinners pulled the brakes in the mid-overs to turn the tide.

Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma were economical as Harmanpreet Kaur & Co snatched a crucial eight-run win.

The third T20I and final game of the tour is scheduled to take place on July 14 (Wednesday) at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

