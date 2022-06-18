"BCCI and selectors can update on their fitness" - India Women's head coach Ramesh Powar on Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey's absence for Sri Lanka tour

India Women’s head coach Ramesh Powar has stated that the BCCI and selectors will provide an “update” on Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey in due course of time. The duo were the big names missing when the selectors announced the Indian women’s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The Indian team’s last assignment was the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand. They had a poor tournament, failing to qualify for the semi-finals. Apart from the Sri Lanka series, India Women will also feature in the Commonwealth Games starting next month.

Ahead of the team’s departure for the Sri Lanka tour, head coach Powar spoke about Goswami and Pandey’s non-inclusion:

"As far as Jhulan and Shikha are concerned, I think they have done a fantastic job over the years and BCCI and selectors can update on their fitness and everything. As of now, Shikha and Jhulan are not traveling with us."

He added:

"So whichever bowlers are there - we are carrying four fast bowlers - you will see results from them. Pooja Vastrakar has been an outstanding bowler for the last six months. Moving forward, we will try and fast-track this fast bowling attack's improvements."

The legendary Goswami (39) has played 12 Tests, 201 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India Women and has claimed 352 international scalps. As for the 33-year-old Pandey, she has featured in three Tests, 55 ODIs and 56 T20Is and has claimed a total of 119 wickets across formats.

“When two different captains were there, sometimes things were not easy” - India Women skipper Kaur

Following the international retirement of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the new ODI captain. She was already leading the team in T20Is.

Speaking about taking over in the one-day format as well, Kaur asserted:

"I think things will be easier for me now because when two different captains were there, sometimes things were not easy because we both had different ideas. But now the players will think clearly (about) what I am demanding as a captain, and everybody can look forward to that. It's easier for me to ask them what I'm expecting from them, so things will be much easier for me and my teammates also."

During their tour of Sri Lanka, India will play three T20Is in Dambulla on June 23, 25 and 27. This will be followed by three ODIs on July 1, 4 and 7.

