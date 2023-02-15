India Women's next match in Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Date, Time & Opposition

India Women defeated West Indies Women by six wickets in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, February 15.

Bowling first after losing the toss in the Group B game, India Women did exceptionally well to restrict West Indies to 118/6. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma was the standout performer for India with figures of 3/15.

She also created history in the process, becoming the first Indian bowler (male or female) to claim 100 T20I scalps. For West Indies, Stafanie Taylor top-scored with 42 off 40, while Shemaine Campbelle scored 30 off 36.

Chasing 119, India Women lost Smriti Mandhana (10), Jemimah Rodrigues (one) and Shafali Verma (28) and were in a bit of trouble at 43/3 in the eighth over. However, Richa Ghosh (44 not out off 32) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33) added 72 runs for the fourth wicket as India eased past the winning line in 18.1 overs.

India’s win on Wednesday was their second consecutive triumph in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. On Sunday, February 12, they defeated Pakistan Women by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town.

India Women's Next T20 World Cup 2023 Match Details

India Women’s next match in the T20 World Cup will be against England Women at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Saturday, February 18. This will be the 14th match of the ongoing tournament and will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Like India, England Women have also won both their matches in the T20 World Cup so far. After defeating West Indies by seven wickets, they got the better of Ireland by four wickets in their second game at Boland Park in Paarl.

Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn claimed three wickets each, while Charlotte Dean picked up two wickets as Ireland were bundled out for 105 in 18.2 overs after winning the toss.

England lost six wickets in the chase as Cara Murray shone with figures of 3/15. Alice Capsey’s blazing 22-ball 51, featuring 10 fours and a six, however, gave the English team the cushion to get past the finish line in 14.2 overs.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes