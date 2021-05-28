India women's team complete first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations, second jab in the UK

The Indian women's cricket team completed their first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations as they prepare for their upcoming tour of England. The side is currently undergoing their quarantine in Mumbai and players who were yet to receive their first jab were inoculated on Thursday (May 28).

According to ANI's sources, the second dose of vaccinations of the Indian women will be administered by the UK Health Department.

"The entire contingent is now done with the first dose of vaccination. There were quite a few left to get the first dose and that was completed on Thursday. All the girls have been given Covishield as that will help them get a second dose in England," the source told ANI.

The report also added that it was a similar development for the senior men's team who will head to England to play their World Test Championship Final (WTC) against New Zealand on June 18, followed by a five-match series against England.

The Indian women's team will play a one-off Test starting June 16 and then shift their focus to the limited overs leg comprising of three WODIs and as many WT2OIs.

The WODI games are scheduled to be played in Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester. Northampton, Hove and Chelmsford will serve as venues for the WT20Is. The final WT20I has been pushed to July 14 instead of 15th due to broadcast issues, the report added.

India Women's Squad for the series against England

Tests and ODIs: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti, Jemimah, Shafali, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Indrani Roy (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

India men's team for WTC and the tour of England

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla