India women’s team set to play their first International fixture since T20 World Cup 2020

India women’s team, which hasn’t played International cricket since the T20 World Cup 2020, is set to play a full-fledged white-ball series against South Africa next month.

Cricbuzz reported that the sides will play five ODIs and three T20Is in India with the dates and venues currently being worked out.

The series’ duration will exceed a month due to the quarantine restrictions. And because of the bio-security issues, all the matches may be hosted in the same city.

The media quoted a BCCI office-bearer as saying:

“The details have been worked out, and the announcement will come soon. We’re coordinating with Cricket South Africa. The dates will be out soon.”

However, the South African board hasn’t confirmed yet. The South African women’s team is currently playing Pakistan.

More support staff expected to join India women’s team

The Indian women’s team put up a spectacular show during the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia last year. Their fabulous run came to a halt in the tournament final against hosts Australia, who clinched their fifth title.

The Indian women’s team hasn’t played since, and the series against South Africa will be their first assignment in a year’s time.

Many Indian women cricketers were involved in the T20 Challenge in Sharjah last November. The tournament was held by the BCCI alongside the IPL 2020. The tournament was won by the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers.

Reportedly, the BCCI will soon come out with a recruitment advertisement to hire more support staff for the women’s team, as the staff contracts ended last month. WV Raman and Narendra Hirwani were the head coach and bowling coach respectively.