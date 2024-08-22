India Women's tour of England 2025: India Women's schedule for 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs announced

India Women's fixtures for their white-ball series in England in 2025 have been announced. The visitors will play five T20Is and three ODIs in England from June 28 to July 22.

India Women's tour of England will begin with the first T20I at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on June 28. The second T20I will be played at the Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol on July 1, while the third match of the series will be held at The Kia Oval in London on July 4.

The last two T20Is of the India vs England series will be played on July 9 and July 12 respectively. The 4th T20I will be hosted at Old Trafford in Manchester, while the fifth and final T20I will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Following the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, India Women and England Women will battle it out in a three-match one-day series. The first ODI of the series will be played on July 16 at Utilita Bowl, Southampton.

The second one-dayer will be hosted by Lord's in London on July 19. India Women's white-ball tour of England will conclude with the third ODI at Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street on July 22.

India Women's tour of England 2025: List of fixtures

1st T20I: June 28, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd T20I: July 1, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd T20I: July 4, The Kia Oval, London

4th T20I: July 9, Old Trafford, Manchester

5th T20I: July 12, Edgbaston, Birmingham

1st ODI: July 16, Utilita Bowl, Southampton

2nd ODI: July 19, Lord's, London

3rd ODI: July 22, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

