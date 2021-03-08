India Women set to play their first Test in six years against England later in 2021

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on Monday that India Women will play a one-off Test against England Women later this year.

He disclosed the same on the occasion of International Women’s Day, with his announcement meaning India Women will play the longest format of the game after a six-year-long gap.

Jay Shah reported the development on Twitter, expressing his excitement at seeing India Women don the whites later this year. The BCCI Secretary, however, stopped short of confirming a date for the Test match.

On the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay, I’m pleased to announce that #TeamIndia @BCCIWomen will play a one-off Test match against @ECB_cricket later this year. The women in blue will be donning the whites again 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 8, 2021

Although the schedule for the India Women versus England Women Test has not been finalized, it is understood the team will tour England later this year. The one-off Test is said to be a part of that tour.

The game's longest format has become something of an anomaly in recent years. The last six Tests to take place have featured just two teams - England Women and Australia Women, with others shifting to limited overs-cricket.

The aforementioned India Women's Tour of England will be the third team England Women host this year. They will also welcome New Zealand and South Africa as part of their home season in 2021.

When did India Women last play a Test?

On the occasion of #IWD21, India have announced a one-off women’s Test against England later this year.



The last time India played a women’s Test was back in 2014 👀 pic.twitter.com/ArhiSa0pmz — ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2021

India Women have played a total of 36 Tests in total, winning just five of them. Interestingly, 25 of the Tests played by India Women have ended in draws.

The last time India Women played a Test was in 2014 when they took on South Africa Women in a one-off Test at Mysore. They registered a comprehensive win on that occasion, beating South Africa Women by an innings and 34 runs.

Batting first, India Women declared at 400/6, with Thirush Kamini top-scoring with 192. Punam Raut (130) was the other centurion, with current regulars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mihtali Raj also part of the team.

India Women then bowled out South Africa Women for 234, with Harmanpreet Kaur taking a fifer. The hosts enforced the follow-on and bowled them out again for 132 to cap off an impressive performance.

To all the women out there, here's wishing a very #HappyWomensDay 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ABZZkDgXqH — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 8, 2021