India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

After securing an emphatic victory in the first T20I, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would be hoping to seal the deal against Australia in the second T20I on Sunday, January 7. The Women in Blue will lock horns against Alyssa Healy-led Australia at the same venue- the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Australia, on the other hand, performed brilliantly in the three-match ODI series, winning all the games and completing a whitewash, but they could not carry the same momentum into the recently concluded first T20I and ended up losing the game.

India’s Titas Sadhu breathed fire against the Australian batting lineup as she finished with a four-wicket haul in her allotted four overs. Her dismissals included the big names of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, and Annabel Sutherland. Deepti Sharma and Shreyanka Patil picked up two wickets apiece, while Renuka Singh and Amanjot Kaur finished with one wicket each.

As a result of the mixed efforts from the bowlers, the Women in Blue managed to bowl out the Aussie unit for 141 runs in 19.2 overs. Later in the game, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma made the chase look like a cakewalk. The duo shared a 137-run opening stand before Mandhana was dismissed after scoring 54 runs off 52 deliveries.

Verma, on the other hand, remained unbeaten scoring 64 runs off 44 balls while Jemimah Rodrigues scored the winning runs and finished the chase with a boundary. India chased the target in 17.4 overs to win the game by nine wickets. The hosts will head into the next game with a 1-0 lead, and a victory would help them take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I, Australia Women tour of India

Date and Time: January 7, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

Australia have had an upper hand over India in the 32 games that they have contested against each other. Nevertheless, India bagged a victory to defy all odds and take their tally, against Australia, to 7. The Women in Yellow have won 23 T20Is against India, with one game ending in a tie and one seeing no result.

Matches Played: 32

India Women: 7

Australia Women: 23

No result: 1

Tied: 1

India Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The DY Patil Stadium's surface is renowned for being batter-friendly, and teams have indulged in high-scoring encounters in the past. The previous game saw the dew coming in, making the chase look easy. While the pitch usually assists the spinners, the recently concluded game saw Indian pacers getting an advantage.

India Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

Navi Mumbai’s weather on game day will remain cloudy. With no prediction of rain, the temperature will remain around 32 degrees Celsius during the day and will drop to 23 degrees towards the end of the game.

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu

Australia Women

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

While India would be hoping to carry the same momentum into the second T20I, Australia would be looking to bounce back and level the series. The toss will play a huge role in determining the winner, as the team batting second would have an advantage.

Prediction: Chasing team to win

India Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1 and Sports18 2

Live Streaming: JioCinema

