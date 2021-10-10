India women vs Australia women: Beth Mooney, bowlers shine as Australia win 3rd T20I

Beth Mooney scored a fine half-century, while all-rounder Tahlia McGrath played a key cameo at the death as Australia women set India 150 to win. The Aussie bowlers then put in a clinical display to seal a 14-run win over the visitors in the third and final T20 International (T20I).

Australia thus clinched the multi-format series with 11 points to India women's five.

ICC @ICC bit.ly/AUSvIND-T20I3 India fall short by 14 runs in their chase of 150 in the final T20I.The multi-format series ends 11 points to 5 in favour of Australia 👏 #AUSvIND India fall short by 14 runs in their chase of 150 in the final T20I.The multi-format series ends 11 points to 5 in favour of Australia 👏#AUSvIND | bit.ly/AUSvIND-T20I3 https://t.co/GU5VnAubm6

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. India got off to a great start as Alyssa Healy edged one behind to Richa Ghosh off Renuka Singh in the second over.

However, fellow opener Beth Mooney stabilized the innings with captain Meg Lanning and they saw out the Powerplay without the loss of any more wickets.

Lanning fell in the seventh over with an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal, having scored 14. Even as Australia struggled for partnerships, with Ashleigh Gardner (2) and Ellyse Perry (8) falling in quick succession, Mooney kept going from one end.

She built a good partnership with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath and scored her 11th T20I half-century. Mooney was eventually dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the 18th over for a well-made 61 off 43, a knock studded with 10 boundaries.

McGrath applied the finishing touches to Australia's innings with an unbeaten 44 off 31 deliveries. McGrath hit six boundaries and one six. Australia women ended with a score of 149/5.

Australia women bowlers keep Indian batters quiet

Australia's bowlers kept it tight as India struggled for runs. The pressure led to the early wicket of Shafali Verma, who was caught at short fine leg off Ashleigh Gardner for just one run in the second over.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues put on 57 runs for the second wicket, but Australia ensured they were never scoring nearly as quickly as India needed to. Rodrigues was finally dismissed for 23 off 26 in the 11th over by Georgia Wareham.

Harmanpreet joined Mandhana at the crease and the two put on 32 runs as the latter brought up her 14th T20I half-century.

ICC @ICC bit.ly/AUSvIND-T20I3 Smriti Mandhana is back in the hut after bringing up her 14th T20I half-century!India now need 57 in the last five overs.📺 Watch the match live on ICC.tv in select regions! #AUSvIND Smriti Mandhana is back in the hut after bringing up her 14th T20I half-century!India now need 57 in the last five overs.📺 Watch the match live on ICC.tv in select regions!#AUSvIND | bit.ly/AUSvIND-T20I3 https://t.co/IVNhFvdcSJ

However, shortly after bringing up her fifty, Mandhana was caught at mid-off as she tried to up the tempo. Her wicket triggered a collapse as Harmanpreet, Pooja Vastrakar and Harleen Deol all fell in the next three overs for just 10 runs.

The match was all but sealed for Australia by then, although a late flourish from Richa Ghosh ensured India's defeat was by a more respectable margin. Ghosh finished with 23 off 11, with two boundaries and two sixes.

Also Read

Australia women had won the first two ODIs in the series, with India winning the third to end the hosts' 26-match winning streak in the format. The one-off day-night Test ended in a draw that will be best remembered for Mandhana's brilliant century.

The first T20I was washed out and Australia won the next two to complete a dominant performance against the visitors.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar