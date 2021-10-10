[Watch] Meg Lanning gets hit wicket in bizarre fashion in 3rd T20I vs India women

Australia women captain Meg Lanning has not had the best of times with the bat against India in the multi-format series, and her miseries were compounded in the third and final T20 International (T20I) at the Carrara Oval.

Lanning was getting settled and batting on 14 when she tried to cut Rajeshwari Gayakwad in front of point. It was a good shot and the Australia skipper found the boundary, but she had gone too deep in her crease and ended up flicking a bail off as she went through with the cut.

Lanning had to leave the crease having hit 14 off 14, with the scoreboard reading 44/2 after seven overs.

Earlier, India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and put Australia in to bat. Alyssa Healy was caught behind off Renuka Singh for four off eight in the second over.

Ashleigh Gardner was soon to follow after Lanning's dismissal as she was caught behind off Pooja Vastrakar. Deepti Sharma then claimed Ellyse Perry's wicket after the all-rounder was caught at long-on.

Beth Mooney played an impressive knock of 61 off 43, before Harmanpreet Kaur took a brilliant catch at mid-off off Gayakwad's bowling to end her stay.

However, Tahlia McGrath played a brilliant knock of 44 off 31 at the death to power Australia women to a score of 149/5.

Meg Lanning looking to lead Australia women to series win over India

Australia women won two ODIs, while the one-off Test ended in a draw. The first T20I was washed out, but Australia women pulled off a low-scoring chase in a tightly contested match to win the second T20I on Saturday.

Meg Lanning will be hoping Australia can win the third and final T20I as well to seal off a convincing triumph in the multi-format series.

They were leading 9-5 in the points table coming into the final T20I.

