India Women vs England Women ODI Series 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details in India

India Women’s team will face hosts England in a three-match ODI series between Wednesday, July 16 and Tuesday, July 22. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the ‘Women in Blue’ started their English tour by winning the five-match T20I series earlier this month.

Nonetheless, the upcoming series between the two sides will mark their first ODI meeting since their three-match rubber in England back in September 2022. Team India won that series by a 3-0 margin, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur bagging the ‘Player of the Series’ award for cracking 221 runs in three games.

The series will also mark India’s first ODI assignment since winning the 2025 Women’s ODI series in Sri Lanka a couple of months ago. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. outclassed Sri Lanka in a one-sided final, after finishing at the top of the opening round.

Smriti Mandhana and fellow top-order batter Pratika Rawal will start as some of India’s most important ODI batters going into the series against England. With the ball, spinners Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana have picked up wickets in a canter in their last few ODI outings.

The England women’s team, on the other hand, recently blanked West Indies 3-0 at home. Amy Jones won the ‘Player of the Series’ award for aggregating 251 runs in two matches at an average of 125.50. Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith excelled with the ball by picking up seven wickets at an average of just nine from two innings.

Amy Jones, as well as Tammy Beaumont, have both racked up nearly 450 runs for England Women in their last nine ODI innings. Lauren Filer and senior pro Sophie Ecclestone have emerged as two of England’s most successful bowlers in recent ODIs with 13 and 12 wickets respectively.

Ranking-wise, the England Women's cricket team is positioned second on the latest ICC ODI charts with 128 rating points, only finding themselves behind World Champions Australia. India are ranked third on the ICC list with 121 rating points.

India Women vs England Women ODI Series 2025 telecast channel list

The England Women vs India Women ODI series will be available for live telecast in India on the Sony Sports network. The Hindi broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3, while Tamil and Telugu fans can enjoy the live action on Sony Sports Ten 4.

India Women vs England Women ODI Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can catch the entire England Women vs India Women ODI series 2025 through live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

