India Women vs England Women Test: Today match players list & umpires

It was back in 2014 that India Women last played in whites. Seven years later, the eves are back in England to engage in a landmark Test match, which kickstarts a historic multi-format tour against the hosts in Bristol on Wednesday (June 16).

England captain Heather Knight won the toss. Much like on August 13, 2014, India will field first on a surface which was recently used for a T20 Blast game - one which is touted to aid spin as the game progresses, much to the delight of the visitors.

Power-packed opener Shafali Verma was given a Test cap, meaning the 17-year-old will negotiate the new Dukes ball in the company of Smriti Mandhana. The side also features four other Test debutants, namely Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia and Sneh Rana.

India went in with five specialist batsmen, a genuine all-rounder in Deepti Sharma, and a bowling attack comprising of three seamers and a lone spinner in Rana.

England also handed a debut to 22-year-old batting all-rounder Sophie Dunkley. As for their team combination, the hosts fielded pretty much the same makeup of four specialist batsmen, a four-pronged bowling line-up and all-rounders in the lower-middle order.

India Women vs England Women – One-off Test Playing 11

India Women playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

India Women squad: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

England Women playing 11: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

England Women squad: Heather Knight (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Natasha Farrant, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill

India Women vs England Women – One-off Test Umpire

On-field umpires: Chris Watts, Sue Redfern

3rd umpire: Ian Gould

Match referee: David Jukes

