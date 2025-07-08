"India have won nine of them" - England legend's huge statement on series scoreline ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad made a huge statement on the series scoreline ahead of the third Test between England and India. The third Test of the five-match series begins on Thursday, July 10, and will be played at the iconic Lord's.

India bounced back with a scintillating 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston after having lost the opening Test by five wickets in Leeds. The series now stands 1-1 ahead of the third Test at Lord's.

Broad, talking on 'For The Love Of Cricket' Podcast, reckoned that the visitors would be the stronger team at Lord's with the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He also added that out of the ten days so far across both Tests, the visitors have won nine of them.

"India are going to be way stronger as they are bringing the best bowler in the world back in on the back of a performance that was borderline perfect. The series is 1-1. Ten Test match days, I reckon India have won nine of them," he said. (13:13)

Broad also heaped praise on pacer Akash Deep, who was phenomenal in the second Test, bagging ten wickets in the game.

"Akash Deep just found something different in the surface. Hit the pitch but sort of not float up there, kiss it along the surface. Akash Deep just came running wide off the crease. Virtually nipping every single ball. It was awesome bowling. As a fan I love watching brilliant bowling. He's drawing them into playing balls that might not necessarily be there to play. He was relentless in the areas he hit. Going to Lord's, I think he's going to suit that as well," he reckoned.

The pacer bagged six wickets in the second innings as England were bowled out for just 271, chasing a huge target of 608.

"Akash Deep bowled a lot with the newer ball. Bowled a lot of his overs upfront. That's why he was nipping it more than the others. He does that little wobble before where the seam is just hovering and that's when it can jag," he added. (20:22)

Deep is likely to retain his place in the side as Bumrah returns, with Prasidh Krishna most likely to make way.

England have to find a way against India's Rishabh Pant, says Broad

Further, in the same Podcast, Stuart Broad, along with Jos Buttler, spoke about star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Broad feels that England will have to find a way against Pant given the way he bats in the middle order.

"Pant is certainly one of those batters who as soon as he comes to the crease, I want to go to watch him live. You've just got no idea what's coming your way. There's a few players in history who have done that. He is just outstanding. England are going to have to find a way against him with him coming in at five and doing what he's doing," he said. (22:10)

Pant played a key role with the bat in the second innings of the second Test for India. He scored a quick 65 off just 58 balls, with eight boundaries and three maximums in his knock.

With the left-hander playing his unorthodox and fancy shots, Buttler wondered what the Indian dressing room would be like while Pant was batting.

"It will be amazing to know what that dressing room is like when he's batting. I feel like everyone's watching. The guy who's batting behind him would be up and down like am I in am I not. The coach is half-tearing his hair out but loving it at the same time. He might get out to a stupid shot one day, he might do something that he didn't need do but we need these guys, players like that. They just make you want to watch the game," Buttler opined. (23:03)

Buttler added that while he would be pacing up and down as the batter in next, he would also be cheering loudly for Pant when the Indian batter would smack the ball into the stands.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

