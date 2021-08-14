"India won’t lose one ounce of sleep if they see Dom Sibley on a scorecard" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed Dom Sibley, suggesting that he has had a lot of opportunities and failed to grab them. He opined that though it could be harsh, some players may not be good enough for this level.

Dom Sibley has just 2 three-figure scores from 38 Test matches and averages under 30. The numbers are quite ordinary for an opening batter of an international side.

Speaking on the BBC’s Test Match podcast, Michael Vaughan said that Sibley has reached his maximum ability at this level.

“Dom Sibley looks like he has reached his ceiling. He has reached his ability level at this level. India won’t lose one ounce of sleep if they see Dom Sibley on a scorecard. Sometimes, you have got players you give a lot of opportunities, you find out that ultimately they may not be good enough at this level,” Michael Vaughan said.

The former Ashes-winning skipper was also critical of the selectors for not being ruthless enough. He reckons that the whole set-up has become too reactionary rather than proactive.

“I think this management and this England set-up is becoming too reactionary and not proactive in terms of selection. I think they wait and wait and wait for almost a player to dig a hole for themselves. Your role as a management and selection unit is to be ahead of the trend, ahead of the game. International, high-level sports is about being ruthless. It’s about knowing exactly when you have played someone, you have seen someone for a period of time that you know that he can’t get any better," Vaughan added.

Michael Vaughan has been vocal about replacing Dom Sibley at the top, with Haseeb Hameed and playing Ollie Pope at 3.

The foundation of a building and right technic in any sport are quite similar. If solid it doesn’t bother you, if not then doesn’t let you sleep either! #ENGvIND #DomSibley #ProGyaan — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 13, 2021

“The Shami wicket towards the end feels like a big momentum shift” – Michael Vaughan

Mohammed Shami provided a breakthrough by dismissing Rory Burns late on Day 2

It was a similar script for England at the start of the innings on Day 2, losing two wickets for just 23 runs. Opener Rory Burns built up a good partnership with skipper Joe Root for the third wicket.

Mohammed Shami provided India with a breakthrough in the last half hour of play, breaking the 85 run-stand. Michael Vaughan believes this dismissal of Burns has shifted the momentum of the game towards India.

“That Shami wicket towards the end, it feels like a big momentum shift in the game. If Burns and Joe Root had come back tomorrow, two players who have recently got hundreds, I think it was a big, big wicket for Shami to have got," Michael Vaughan signed off.

Jonny Bairstow survived the remaining four overs along with Joe Root. England closed Day 2 at 119/3 trailing India by 245 runs.

Stumps on Day 2! 🏏



Engrossing day of cricket 🤩



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have scored 119 runs for the loss of three wickets and trail by 245 runs.



Siraj the pick of the bowlers for 🇮🇳 with two wickets.



The match is interestingly poised and we are in for a cracker of a day tomorrow. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DhCAexrN3c — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 13, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy