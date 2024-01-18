"India were wrong in complaining" - Aakash Chopra on Mohammad Nabi taking extra runs after the ball hit his body in the 3rd IND vs AFG T20I

Aakash Chopra reckons India were wrong in complaining when Mohammad Nabi took extra runs after the ball hit his body in the third T20I against Afghanistan.

Nabi got two additional runs through overthrows off the last ball of the first Super Over in the final T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Although the first Super Over, just like the main game, ended in a tie, the Men in Blue eventually won the match in the second Super Over.

Reflecting on the first Super Over in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rohit Sharma and company weren't right in questioning Nabi's decision to run, saying:

"A bye was taken off the last ball. Sanju Samson threw the ball, it hit Nabi's leg and they ran two extra runs. One was available and India gave one because they were complaining about the spirit of the game. India were wrong in complaining. You could have restricted them to two runs and you conceded a third just like that."

The former India opener cited the example of a World Cup final to substantiate his point.

"My question is, assuming had it been the last ball of a World Cup final and the extra run you were getting after the ball hit the pads was deciding the match, would anyone not run there? Would anyone be ready to lose the World Cup by not taking that run because it is ethically incorrect? Everyone would have run," Chopra explained.

Afghanistan scored 13 runs off the first five balls of the first Super Over. They got three runs while trying to steal a bye off the final delivery when Sanju Samson's throw hit Nabi's leg and went to long-on, with Virat Kohli opting to complain rather than looking to throw the ball to stop the third run.

"Yashasvi was not striking the ball that well" - Aakash Chopra on India's chase in the first Super Over

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored two runs off as many deliveries in the first Super Over. [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra noted that Rohit Sharma's big hits kept India in the game as Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't middling the ball in the first Super Over.

"Then India came to bat and Rohit Sharma was there with Yashasvi (Jaiswal). Yashasvi was not striking the ball that well. Rohit hit two sixes, one over midwicket and the other over cover," he said.

The reputed commentator added that Rinku Singh taking Rohit's place at the non-striker's end for the final delivery also couldn't help India seal the win in the first Super Over.

"However, they got stuck in the end. Two runs were required off the last ball. Rohit Sharma retired out. Only one run was scored. There was no scope for a second run and the match was tied again, and there was another Super Over," Chopra stated.

Chopra praised Gulbadin Naib (55* off 23) for helping Afghanistan tie the main game. He also appreciated Washington Sundar (3/18 in three overs) for bowling an excellent spell.

