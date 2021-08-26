"Indian batsmen were overconfident, seemed as if they were batting on Indian pitches" - Maninder Singh

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh wasn't pleased with India's performance on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley, Leeds. India were bowled out for just 78 runs and have already conceded a lead of 42 runs to England with the hosts still having all ten wickets intact.

Maninder Singh stated that Indian batsmen were overconfident and a bit too complacent and it almost seemed as if they were playing on a flat deck in India.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Maninder Singh explained how Indian batsmen didn't respect the conditions and had to pay a heavy price for it.

"You elected to bat first but then played loose shots. I felt Indian batsmen were overconfident and it was as if they were playing on Indian pitches. Pitches in England always have seam movement on Day 1 for the first two hours. So that is where India made a mistake. It was very disappointing to see the way they played," Maninder Singh asserted.

Pujara, Rahane don't give confidence anymore: Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh was also disappointed with the way Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane batted in the first innings. Their inconsistent form is a hugely worrying sign for Team India.

Singh focused on how ultra defensive both Pujara and Rahane get and how such a type of batting is not suitable in English conditions.

"Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane don't give confidence anymore. The kind of half-century that Rahane had struck at Lord's, it felt he would come out to bat with confidence.

"But as soon as he came at the crease, he was defensive. Pujara too was over-defensive and that is why he is troubled on such pitches because if you miss out on run-scoring opportunities, you will get a delivery that will get you out," Maninder Singh explained.

India will need to win the first session by a heavy margin on Day 2 if they want to make a strong comeback in the Test.

