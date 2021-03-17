'Indian batsmen found it tough to assess a good 1st innings score' - Vikram Rathour after India's loss in 3rd T20I

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has admitted that the team's batsmen found it tough to assess a good score to defend while batting first against England in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The trend of winning the toss and fielding first proved successful for the third time in the series, as Mark Wood and Chris Jordan extracted enough pace and bounce to restrict India to 156-6.

Captain Virat Kohli was the only one to get going with a well-paced 77* (46 balls). In reply, Jos Buttler's enterprising knock (83* off 52 balls) carried England home in the company of Jonny Bairstow (40* off 28 balls). With the win, England now lead the five-match series 2-1.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Vikram Rathour admitted that Virat Kohli and co. found it a bit tough to assess what would be a good first-innings score on the sticky pitch, which held up and had variable bounce.

"Teams batting first have struggled (in all three matches). It was a difficult surface to assess what would be a good score. The bounce was a little sticky when you started batting, and the ball stopped. Today also, we saw some variable bounce. It was a tough surface to bat first, and to assess how many runs were going to be enough. But that's what we are getting," said Vikram Rathour.

So it looks like the T20 World Cup in India could be won by the best Tosser !!!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 16, 2021

Though he refused to use the surface as an excuse for the loss, he hoped the Indian batsmen would improve in the next game. Vikram Rathour also said that playing every match on a different pitch has made the batting team's job more difficult.

"Every game we've played on different surfaces. So again, as a team batting first, it is a little tough. But we've played three games now and have to do better. Hopefully, next time we can do better in case we bat first", added Vikram Rathour.

Virat Kohli knows when to change gears: Vikram Rathour

Virat Kohli (left)

Vikram Rathour praised captain Virat Kohli for his ability to adapt his game according to the match situation.

Starts like a corolla , finishes like a FERRARI #KingKohli — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli's knock was a fine lesson in 'the art of pacing one's innings', one his teammates can surely learn from.

With three wickets falling in the powerplay, the 32-year-old stabilised the innings, reaching 28 off 29 balls. However, in the last five overs, Kohli shifted gears, scoring 49 off 17 to remain unbeaten on 73.

18 of Virat Kohli's 27 T20I fifties have come in games where no other India batsman made a half-century.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/uEtxXbjKsM — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 16, 2021

Showering lavish praise on Virat Kohli's ability to change gears at will, Vikram Rathour eulogised:

"It's definitely the match situation. He's the most experienced batsmen for us in the team and assesses the situation and the conditions pretty well. The decision to change gears is based on the situation of the team and when he feels he can take the bowlers on."