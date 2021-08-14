Indian bowlers did not get as much movement as England were getting on Day 1: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt reckons that Indian pace bowlers did not get as much movement as their England counterparts got on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test. According to Butt, this was one of the key reasons why India’s pacers weren’t as effective as they were expected to be on the second day of the Test.

A five-for from James Anderson brought England back in the game on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test on Friday as India crumbled from 276 for 3 to 364 all out. However, India’s bowlers could not replicate Anderson’s magic until a double strike from Mohammed Siraj gave the visitors a much-needed boost.

Reviewing the second day’s play on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“India could not capitalise on an excellent Day 1. It wasn’t ideal, but they had a decent score on the board. England batted very well, and Joe Root is still standing firm. Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets in two ball,s and Shami also claimed one. But it wasn’t a top-class bowling effort like we expect from India’s attack. I think one of the reasons for it was because the pitch wasn’t offering as much movement as England bowlers got on Day 1.”

“At Lord’s on Day 1, there is a lot of movement, especially in the first 2-3 hours. The batters have to struggle a lot, and India’s openers were brilliant under the conditions. They capitalised on the great start, as one made a hundred (KL Rahul) and the other scored 83 (Rohit Sharma). They were 276 for 3 at close, and most experts felt that India would get close to 450. But England caused damage to India in the first two hours, as the ball was new, and the pitch too was fresh,” Butt further explained.

Joe Root can control England’s innings: Salman Butt

After a decent start, England were rocked by the dismissals of Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0). A third-wicket stand of 85 between England captain Root (48 not out) and Rory Burns (49) stabilised England, though.

Butt pointed out that if India can get Root early on Day 3, they could put England’s middle and lower order under pressure, explaining:

“Until England cross India’s total, they will be under pressure. If India can get Joe Root early, Bairstow, Buttler and Moeen Ali are to follow him. All these three players are stroke players, who like to score at a good pace, and won’t show much patience. If India bowl tightly, they could create trouble for England. As long as Root is there, (though), he will manage the innings with singles, and (he) has a very strong defence as well. If Root falls early, England will find it difficult to get close to India’s first-innings total.”

England ended Day 2 of the Lord’s Test at 119 for 3, trailing India by 245 runs.

