Indian bowlers should have made Joe Root play on the front foot more: Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta feels the Indian bowlers bowled a bit short to Joe Root. The England skipper is predominantly a back-foot player and likes to play the ball square of the wicket.

The Indian bowlers bowled on a good length but Root is adept at playing those shots behind square and late. Dasgupta feels India should have bowled a bit fuller as it would have forced Root to play more on the front foot.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained why India bowled the wrong length and how Root took advantage of it.

"India should have bowled fuller to Joe Root. If you make him play on the front foot, it is a good sign. Joe Root plays the good length on the back foot unlike other players who play it on the front foot. So the good length for Root is fuller. So that is where the Indian bowlers got it wrong as they allowed him to play on the back foot. But overall, I don't think India bowled badly. Root just played very well," Deep Dasgupta stated.

Disappointed with the way Mohammed Shami bowled: Deep Dasgupta

Mohammed Shami did pick up two wickets but conceded 95 runs and Deep Dasgupta was disappointed with the way the Indian pacer bowled. Although the wicket was flat, Dasgupta felt Shami had the ability to make things happen.

"I was disappointed with the way Mohammed Shami bowled, especially on a flat track with less lateral movement. There was also less pace in the wicket. Even such pitches, Shami has the ability to bowl the unplayable deliveries. So I was expecting him to bowl better," Deep Dasgupta concluded.

India will need to bat in the first hour with caution on Day 4 and make sure they do not lose a heap of wickets early on.

Edited by Diptanil Roy