"Indian bowlers have proven to be quite expensive in the last 20 overs or so" - Wasim Jaffer 

Former batter Wasim Jaffer has highlighted Team India's bowling woes, particularly in the death overs, ahead of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue have been formidable at the start, with Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Siraj sharing the new ball, but have gone on to lose the plot as the game progressed.

Team India were successful in reducing Bangladesh to 136-9 and 69-6 across the first two matches but still ended up on the losing side. The bowling unit has failed to kill games by dismantling the hosts' lower-middle order.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has proven to be a thorn in the Indian side after scoring 138 runs without losing his wicket in the series, coming into bat at No. 8.

Listing Ishan Kishan and Shahbaz Ahmed as potential forced changes for Team India in the dead rubber, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"I definitely see Ishan Kishan coming in place of Rohit Sharma at the top. Apart from that change, I don't know what the team's approach will be. I think bowlers have given an okay performance so far, they have proven to be quite expensive in the last 20 overs or so. Maybe Shahbaz Ahmed can come in for Deepak Chahar."

The visitors conceded 68 runs in the final five overs in the second ODI. The explosion in the death overs allowed Bangladesh to put up a formidable total of 271/7.

"There could be a high score on offer" - Wasim Jaffer

The third ODI of the series is scheduled to take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The contest was initially slated to be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, the venue for the first two ODIs itself. But the schedule was tweaked just before the commencement of the tour in anticipation of political unrest in the capital city.

Bangladesh played a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Chattogram earlier this year. The venue has seen totals as high as 309 and as low as 44 over the course of its history.

Jaffer opined that since runs could be on offer in the third ODI, Team India should look to strengthen their batting depth. Jaffer said:

"The surface at Chattogram is quite flat, so there could be a high score in the offer. So, an all-rounder in the form of Shahbaz Ahmed will give you a little batting as well. The inclusion of Kishan and Ahmed will be the two forced changes in my opinion."

Team India have been ravaged by an injury crisis midway through the tour. Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen have all been ruled out due to injury and will not be available for selection.

The two sides will lock horns in the third ODI of the series on Saturday, December 10. Bangladesh have already claimed the three-match series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

