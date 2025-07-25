"Indian bowling is devastated" - Fans react as Joe Root slams yet another century against India in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 25, 2025 19:36 IST
Joe Root
Joe Root slammed his 12th Test ton against India. [Getty Images and @paritoshtechni1 on X]

Joe Root starred with the bat on Day 3 of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 25. The right-hander took 178 balls to reach the triple-figure mark, comprising 13 boundaries. It was his 38th Test century, 12th against India.

During his knock, Root also eclipsed Rahul Dravid (13288) and Jacques Kallis (13289) to rise to third in the list for most runs in the longest format. The 34-year-old is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) and Ricky Ponting (13,378).

Notably, the former England captain loves playing against India, having amassed 3,199 runs (and counting) in 62 innings, barring the ongoing match. He has amassed over 364 runs in the ongoing series.

Fans on X lauded Root while criticizing the Indian bowlers for looking clueless against the World's No. 1-ranked Test batter. One user wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
"Someone please get this irritating Joe Root out! Why he’s unstoppable!"

Another user commented:

"Indian bowling is devastated. I have never seen such bad bowling & fielding. Joe Root, what a player. Root can break the Tendulkar test record if he plays only 20 more innings."

A third user added:

"Joe root too Bhai run machine hai, out hi nahi hoota (Joe Root is a run machine, he doesn't get out."
Here are a few more reactions:

Joe Root helps England take first innings lead against India in 4th Test

Joe Root's century ensured England took a first-innings lead against India in the fourth Test. The top three batters looked equally brilliant as Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope chipped in with 94, 84, and 71, respectively.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 406/4, with Root (103*) and skipper Ben Stokes (27*) at the crease. They have stretched their first innings lead to 48 runs.

Asked to bat first, the tourists put up 358 in their first innings. Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sai Sudharsan chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Ben Stokes starred with the ball for England, finishing with a five-wicket haul, while Jofra Archer bagged three wickets.

Team India must win the match to stay alive in the five-match series. England have taken a 2-1 lead following a 22-run victory in the third Test at Lord's.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

