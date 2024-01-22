Indian captain Rohit Sharma hits the nets ahead of England Tests

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was seen in the nets ahead of the five-match home Test series against England, which begins on Thursday, January 25.

India will take on England in the opening Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The subsequent matches will be played in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11. The BCCI has named the team for the first two Tests of the series.

On Sunday, January 21, Rohit’s IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) shared a few pictures of the batter’s practice session. Incidentally, the 36-year-old was recently replaced as MI captain by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit opted for a personal net session at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, while senior Indian players, including Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, had a net session in Hyderabad. The report also added that Rohit is expected to join the India team in Hyderabad on Monday, where another net session is like to be conducted.

India beat England 3-1 during the latter's previous visit to India for a Test series in 2021. The visitors won the first Test in Chennai by 227 runs before going down in the remaining three matches.

Rohit Sharma’s Test record against England

India captain Rohit has an impressive Test record against England. In nine matches, he has notched up 747 runs at an average of 49.80, with two hundreds.

The right-handed batter hammered 345 runs in four Tests during England’s tour of India in 2021. He scored a sublime 161 on a turning surface in the second Test at Chepauk in Chennai.

The opening batter contributed 66 and 25 not out in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and followed it up with 49 at the same venue in the next game.

In England, Rohit has scored 402 runs in five Tests against the Englishmen at an average of 44.66. He scored a memorable 127 at The Oval in September 2021.

