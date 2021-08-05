Indian cricketing fraternity hails Ravi Kumar Dahiya's sliver medal win at Tokyo 2020

In a historic achievement, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya became India's 5th medalist and second silver-medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Thursday. The 23-year-old returned as a runner-up in the Men's freestyle 57 kg category on his debut at the Summer Games.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya lost 4-7 to the Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev in the final. 26-year-old Uguev was superior in his attacking and defensive balance on the day. He was nimble enough to find gaps in the Indian's holds and didn't allow much retaliation after taking a 4-2 lead in the first half of the contest.

Uguev eked out the lead to 7-2 in the second half with a dogged take-down. Ravi Kumar Dahiya immediately returned the favor and took the score to 7-4. However, that was the beginning of the end as the Russian shifted to outright defense and swayed off any last-minute tricks by the Indian.

This was Ravi Kumar Dahiya's only defeat in the competition, an unbelievable feat for a debutant. His three wins included a jaw-dropping comeback from 9-2 to a win by a pin in the semi-final. Dhiya became only the second Indian to win an Olympic silver medal in wrestling after Sushil Kumar's identical performance in 2012.

The youngster received a round of applause from his proud fans and the whole country for his superb effort on the biggest stage. Personalities and stars from all walks came forward to congratulate him, including former Indian cricketers and members of the fraternity.

Here is how the Indian cricketing fraternity reacted to Ravi Kumar Dahiya's performance:

Former India openers Wasim Jaffer and Gautam Gambhir were among the first to come forward to congratulate the wrestler. Later, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Harmanpreet Kaur, among others, also shared their best wishes.

Superb effort, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, that was such a power packed performance. You gave your everything on the mat and we are all very proud of you. 🤼



Congratulations on the silver🥈medal.#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/IJXmashU2x — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

Brilliant show Ravi Kumar Dahiya #Olympics #Silver Proud of you. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 5, 2021

You fought like a warrior!💪🏽

Congratulations on winning the Silver medal 🥈⁰

You have brought immense joy and pride to the nation🙌🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/he0k8e1Njm — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 5, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to #RaviDahiya on winning the Silver medal 🥈 @Tokyo2020. Well fought. Proud moment for the nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OXkClfyk6e — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 5, 2021

A historic day. #RaviKumarDahiya , what a remarkable champion.

Second Indian Wrestler ever to win a Olympic Silver medal.

Fought like a warrior and has made the country proud. A champion we are so proud of. #Wrestling #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SYoZOn2wsN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 5, 2021

Haar ke bhi jeetne Wale Ko #Ravikumar kehten hai! Hard luck Ravi but you fought so bravely. We are all proud of you. You will do better definitely. #Olympics — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 5, 2021

Yesterday, the Kazakh wrestler who lost thought "If you can't beat Ravi, Eat Ravi".



Despite the injury, a valiant performance by #RaviKumar to win a #Silver medal. He certainly is going to get a lot of fans, there is something very genuine and wonderful about him #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/d2ub9Erchu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

What a stellar performance.🥈

Ravi kumar .

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2koc9Z2RPa — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 5, 2021

🥈𝕊𝕀𝕃𝕍𝔼ℝ 𝔽𝕆ℝ 𝕀ℕ𝔻𝕀𝔸



Ravi Kumar Dahiya, your Silver in Tokyo will spark the golden era of Indian wrestling. India is proud of you! 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Cheer4India @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JWKJNm6vaO — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 5, 2021

SILVER FOR RAVI KUMAR! 🎉



The 23-year-old wrestler in his debut Olympics wins a Silver Medal at #Tokyo2020 in the Men's freestyle 57kg category! 🥈



What a moment! You have made the whole country proud! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏👏#Wrestling #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/JMTlzbII8p — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 5, 2021

