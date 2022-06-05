"Just insane. Salute forever" - Tendulkar to Sehwag, Indian cricket fraternity hails Rafael Nadal after 'King of Clay' wins 14th French Open title

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal reiterated his status as the "King of Clay," winning the French Open title for the 14th time on Sunday. The 36-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian to reach a Grand Slam singles final, in straight sets (6-3, 6-3, 6-0).

With his latest victory at Roland Garros, achieved in 2 hours and 18 minutes, Nadal became the oldest man to win a French Open title.

He broke the record held by Andres Gimeno (also from Spain), who was 34 years and 305 days old when he captured Roland Garros in 1972.

Nadal's terrific win on Sunday was his 22nd Grand Slam title, extending his lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who have 20 Grand Slams each.

The Indian cricketing fraternity was in awe of the Spaniard after he lifted yet another French Open crown. Here are some Twitter reactions:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



Congratulations To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement.Congratulations @RafaelNadal To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement.Congratulations @RafaelNadal! 🏆🎾 https://t.co/MAxsEklfFQ

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281

You’re an inspiration for every kid around the world. To see you come back year after year and perform the way you do is just magical.Congratulations on winning your 14th @rolandgarros win Rafa.You’re an inspiration for every kid around the world. To see you come back year after year and perform the way you do is just magical.Congratulations on winning your 14th @rolandgarros win Rafa. You’re an inspiration for every kid around the world. https://t.co/6s7OD5WMqg

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Keep ‘em titles coming #RolandGarros What a match that was. Dominated Ruud totally to lift the 14th French Open. @RafaelNadal you’re incredible! CongratulationsKeep ‘em titles coming What a match that was. Dominated Ruud totally to lift the 14th French Open. @RafaelNadal you’re incredible! Congratulations 🎉 Keep ‘em titles coming 🔥 #RolandGarros https://t.co/Re2XyPA6mx

Apart from the Indian cricketers, Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik and former South African batter AB de Villiers also congratulated the Nadal on his fantastic achievement.

Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 @realshoaibmalik

Mate you defy the odds every-time, age really is just a number for you! Keep going strong champion

#RafaelNadal𓃵 - Congratulations @rafaelnadal on winning the #RolandGarros for a record 14th time & on clinching your 22nd Grand Slam!Mate you defy the odds every-time, age really is just a number for you! Keep going strong champion - Congratulations @rafaelnadal on winning the #RolandGarros for a record 14th time & on clinching your 22nd Grand Slam!Mate you defy the odds every-time, age really is just a number for you! Keep going strong champion 🏆 #RafaelNadal𓃵 https://t.co/fgW7DwfCaD

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 Casper Ruud-Already a true champion. He’ll be back! And Rafa, well Rafa is Rafa. Always down to earth, no matter what the outcome.Huge inspiration for the sporting world! I hope all youngsters were watching, especially the pre & post match respect between opponents & to the sport Casper Ruud-Already a true champion. He’ll be back! And Rafa, well Rafa is Rafa. Always down to earth, no matter what the outcome.Huge inspiration for the sporting world! I hope all youngsters were watching, especially the pre & post match respect between opponents & to the sport

"I'm going to keep fighting" - Rafael Nadal

Reacting after capturing his 14th French Open title, Nadal asserted that he will keep fighting to keep going.

The 36-year-old has been suffering from a chronic left foot problem. Earlier this week, he conceded that he wasn't sure over how long he could continue.

Speaking after yet another memorable win at Roland Garros, the Spaniard said:

"I don't know what can happen in the future, but I'm going to keep fighting to try to keep going. For me, it's incredible to play here. It's an incredible feeling."

Expressing gratitude to everyone who has helped him deal with injury issues over the years, he added:

"I don't know what I would do in terms of injuries if it wasn't for the team, my family and everyone around me. I would've already retired much before if it wasn't for you."

Nadal added about his French Open triumph on Sunday:

"I never believed I would be here at 36, being competitive again, playing in the most important court of my career one more time in a final. It means everything to me. It means a lot of energy to try to keep going.”

Nadal won his maiden French Open crown back in 2005, defeating Argentina’s Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5.

