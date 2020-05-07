Indian cricket team excited to play Day/Night Test in Australia: Kuldeep Yadav

The Indian cricket team played their first Day-Night Test in November 2019 against Bangladesh

In November 2019, the Indian cricket team scripted a new chapter in its illustrious Test history when they clashed swords with Bangladesh in a Day/Night Test at the Eden Gardens. In fact, that particular encounter was treated as a watershed moment for the Indian cricket team by many and was looked upon with anticipation by fans and players alike.

Kuldeep Yadav, in an exclusive Live Instagram session with Sportskeeda, elaborated on Day-Night Tests and stated how the Indian cricket team was looking forward to the challenge of a potentially similar encounter Down Under against Australia in the 2020-21 season.

“We have played only one D/N test but we [Indian cricket team] are ready and excited for that challenge of playing Australia in Australia. We aren’t thinking too much about playing home or away. We only think about what combinations would work best in a situation and we try to make an impact from the first ball of any series. As the Indian cricket team, we need to play together and win any series, irrespective of where it is being held,” Kuldeep told Sportskeeda.

Indian cricket team won their last Test series in Australia

Kuldeep, in particular, has fond memories of his last trip to Australia, wherein he bagged a five-wicket haul at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The game in question, ended in a stalemate but that didn’t prevent the Indian cricket team spinner from making a splash on the red-ball international stage and helping the Indian cricket team register a 2-1 triumph in the Test series.

Prior to that though, Kuldeep Yadav had not featured across the series, with the Indian cricket team preferring the likes of Ravichandran Aswhin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, the left-arm spinner took his omission in his stride and instead, waited for the ideal opportunity to dent the Australian side.

Kuldeep Yadav emphasized the importance of being ready to grab your chances

Speaking on how tough it is for cricketers to be left out of the playing eleven, the Indian cricket team spinner quipped that it remains a hard pill to swallow, although that should never act as an impediment to the collective goals of the side.

“I want to play all the time. But sometimes, you have to look at the team combination also. As a player, you always want to play each game but you have to respect the suitability to certain situations. It is important to not think over things you can’t control and just keep performing whenever you get the chance. Playing or not playing is not in my hands and I rather concentrate on giving my 100%,” Kuldeep elaborated.

At this juncture, Kuldeep Yadav doesn’t represent one of the Indian cricket team’s frontline options in Test cricket. Yet, if he stays true to his mantra, one can expect the Indian cricket team spinner to keep himself ready and spin undecipherable webs, whenever the opportunity comes knocking.