Indian cricket team's next match: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Indian cricket team returned to action after a two-month break to compete in a five-match T20I series against South Africa earlier this month.

The series began on June 9 and concluded last night. Both teams shared the trophy as they won two T20Is each, with the series decider being abandoned due to rain.

The Men in Blue will travel to Ireland next. Hardik Pandya will make his captaincy debut for the Indian cricket team as they will lock horns with the Irishmen in two T20Is. It is India's first tour of Ireland since 2018.

Here is the schedule for that series:

June 26: India vs Ireland, 1st T20I, Dublin, 9:00 PM IST

June 28: India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Dublin, 9:00 PM IST

Team India have never lost an international match against Ireland. Looking at their recent performances against South Africa, the visitors will start as the favorites to win the two-match T20I series.

Suryakumar Yadav has returned to the Indian cricket team for the away series against Ireland

Suryakumar Yadav missed the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa because of an injury

The BCCI recently announced a 17-man squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland. Fourteen players from the 17-man squad that played against South Africa retained their places.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are unavailable because of the rescheduled Test against England, while KL Rahul is injured.

Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi replaced the trio in the Indian team. Here's a look at the complete squad for the Ireland series.

India Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik.

