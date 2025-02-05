“Indian cricket will not sideline him so quickly” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s huge claim on dropped player for IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has backed Mohammed Siraj to make a comeback after being sidelined for the three-match ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 59-year-old believes the Indian cricket team won't move too quickly from speedster.

Notably, Siraj was dropped after he failed to live up to expectations in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 30-year-old bagged 20 wickets in five Tests but a strike rate of 47.15. Harshit Rana (yet to debut in the 50-over format) has replaced him in India's squad for ODIs against England.

In ODIs, Siraj has 71 scalps in 44 matches at an economy rate of 5.18.

Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"9:05 - Mohammed Siraj will now get a chance to recharge his battery because Indian cricket will not sideline him so quickly."

The cricketer-turned-commentator further backed Mohammed Siraj to return to full fitness in the three-match ODI series ahead of the ICC event. He said:

"9:15 - A nice opportunity for Mohammed Shami to make his comeback step by step because in T20 you have to be on the spot from the first over. Bowling 10 overs in 3.5 hours is a different challenge in 50 overs. So, Shami has a good opportunity to return to full fitness."

Shami played two T20Is in the recently concluded five-match series against England. The 34-year-old returned with figures of 3/25 in the fifth and final T20I. The T20I series was his first international appearance after a year-long gap due to an injury he sustained at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The senior pacer was the leading wicket-taker at the ICC event.

"A perfect time to introduce him in this [50-over format]" - Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Indian youngster

Sanjay Manjrekar also heaped praise on youngster Arshdeep Singh for his exploits with the ball in the T20I series against England. He believes that the 26-year-old is now ready for the 50-over format, saying:

"8:48 – Arshdeep Singh is in form and his confidence is good. There is quality in bowling, and he gets the ball to seam and swing, a perfect time to introduce him in this [50-over format]. Don’t think of him only as a T20 bowler. A good opportunity for Arshdeep."

Arshdeep bagged four wickets in three T20I against England at an economy rate of 7.89. The left-arm pacer has 12 scalps in eight ODIs for the Men in Blue.

