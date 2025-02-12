Indian legend takes holy dip with wife at Maha Kumbh 2025 [In Pictures]

Former India captain and legend Anil Kumble took to social media to share pictures of his visit to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025. In the pictures on his X handle, the cricket legend can be seen taking a holy dip with his wife at the Maha Kumbh.

Among the best spinners to have played the game not just in India but across the globe, Anil Kumble also shared an adorable picture of himself and his wife from their visit.

"Blessed 🙏🏽#MahaKumbh #Prayagraj," he captioned his post.

Take a look at the pictures shared by the former Indian spinner and coach:

Apart from Kumble, several other Indian cricketers such as Ashutosh Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Suresh Raina have also taken a dip in the Ganges.

Anil Kumble is India's leading wicket-taker

Anil Kumble ended his career as the country's highest wicket-taker across all formats combined. Kumble has 953 wickets from 401 matches in his international career. He ended with a total of 37 five-wicket hauls and 8 ten-wicket hauls.

Only Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently announced his retirement, is the second closest to Kumble with 765 international wickets in his career. The former Indian captain bagged 619 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 29.65 with 35 five-wicket and 8 ten-wicket hauls.

Kumble was equally successful in the one-day format, picking up 337 wickets from 271 games at an average of 30.89 and economy rate of 4.30. He grabbed 8 four-wicket and 2 five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

The 54-year-old was also handy with the bat, scoring 2506 runs in Tests with a century and five half-centuries with his top score being an unbeaten 110. Kumble also scored 938 runs in ODIs.

His Test debut for India came way back in 1990 against England in Manchester while his ODI debut was against Sri Lanka at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the same year.

He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008, thus bringing curtains to a 18-year-long career for India.

