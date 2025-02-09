Indian men’s cricket team next match: Date, Time, & Opposition

Team India beat England by four wickets at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9 in the second ODI of the three-match series. With the triumph, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Earlier, the hosts had defeated the Englishmen by the same margin in the first ODI in Nagpur.

Batting first after winning the toss for the second game in a row, England put up 304 on the board in 49.5 overs. Opener Ben Duckett top-scored with 65 off 56 balls, while Liam Livingstone (41 off 32), skipper Jos Buttler (34 off 35) and Harry Brook (31 off 52) made handy contributions. For India, Ravindra Jadeja again starred with figures of 3-35 from his 10 overs.

Chasing 305, under-fire Indian captain Rohit Sharma led the way with a sublime 119 off 90 balls. He featured in a brilliant opening stand of 136 with Shubman Gill (60 off 52). Shreyas Iyer (44 off 47) and Axar Patel (41* off 43) also chipped in with crucial knocks as Team India got the line in 44.3 overs.

India vs England 2025 3rd ODI: Venue and IST timings

Having already clinched the series, the Men in Blue will now take on England in the dead rubber at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The third ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 1:00 PM. In India, Star Sports network channels with live telecast the match. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The Men in Blue have played 20 one-day matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and have a mixed record at the venue. They have won 11 and lost nine. India have won five of their last six ODIs they have played at the venue. However, their most recent one-day encounter at the venue ended in a massive heartbreak as they went down to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final.

Sent into bat by the Aussies, India were held to 240 in their 50 overs. KL Rahul top-scored with 66, but his knock came off 107 balls. Virat Kohli contributed 54 off 63, while skipper Rohit scored a brisk 47 off 31 deliveries. For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up three scalps, while Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood claimed two each. In the chase, Travis Head's 137 off 120 sunk India.

