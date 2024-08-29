Indian fast bowler Barinder Sran announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket via an Instagram post on Thursday, August 29. Hailing from Punjab, Sran made his debut for India in an ODI against Australia in Perth in 2016, where he picked up three wickets.

Sran had a standout IPL season in 2016, taking 14 wickets in as many matches and playing a crucial role in the SunRisers Hyderabad’s title-winning campaign.

Later that year, he made his T20I debut in the series against Zimbabwe, where he was named Player of the Series for taking six wickets in two games. However, he was not selected for the national team again and did not make any further appearances for India.

Trending

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey from switching sports from boxing to representing India. Barinder Sran wrote:

"As I officially hang up my cricket boots, I look back at my journey with a heart full of gratitude. Since switching from boxing in 2009, cricket has gifted me innumerable and incredible experiences. Fast bowling soon became my lucky charm and opened doors to represent prestigious IPL franchises, ultimately culminating in the highest honor of representing India in 2016."

Barinder represented the nation in six ODIs, taking seven wickets, with his last appearance coming in a match against Zimbabwe in 2016.

“I am eternally grateful” - Barinder Sran expressed gratitude to the coaches and management

The left-arm pacer also mentioned that although his career was brief, he will always cherish the memories he made. Sran expressed his gratitude to the coaches and management for their support throughout his journey.

“Even though my international career was brief, the memories created will be forever cherished. I am eternally grateful to the almighty for getting me the right coaches and management, who have supported me throughout my journey. And I think this is the right time to retire from international and domestic cricket , i would also like to thank @pcacricketassociation and BCCI for their support," Sran wrote.

“As I embark on this new chapter, I carry immense gratitude for the opportunities that cricket has afforded me. Lastly, as the saying goes, “Just like the sky, dreams have no limits”, so keep dreaming,” he continued.

Barinder Sran appeared in 24 IPL matches, taking 18 wickets, with his final game in the tournament coming in 2019 for the Mumbai Indians. He also played 18 first-class games for Punjab, claiming 47 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️