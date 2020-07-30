Australia middle-order batsman Matthew Wade expects to face a lot of short-pitch bowling from the Indian pacemen when they tour Australia later this year. However, he feels it won't be as tough to face as that of New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner.

Matthew Wade feels replicating the Wagner method would be quite hard, even for a world-class attack like India. Talking to cricket.com.au, Matthew Wade said,

"I think we'll see it a bit (from India) but I don't think it will be as effective as Wagner. He's done it for a long time now. To be honest I've never faced a bowler who is so accurate at bowling bouncers."

New Zealand had played three Tests with Australia in November and December 2019 for the Trans-Tasman Trophy. Even though it was a one-sided series with Australia winning all three matches comprehensively, the contest between Neil Wagner and Matthew Wade during the Perth test was one for the ages.

Neil Wagner had placed catchers behind the wicket on the leg-side and deep in the leg-side, setting the trap for the bouncers. Matthew Wade refused to play at a lot of deliveries, to avoid falling into the trap. The tough Tasmanian ended up getting hit on the body multiple times but did not relent.

While the rest of the Kiwi bowlers took 28 wickets at 53.39, Neil Wagner ended up picking 17 wickets including two fifers at just 22.76. The Aussie top-order batsmen piled on the runs against the New Zealand attack, and the only one who managed to trouble them was Neil Wagner, with his short-pitched stuff.

Of his 17 wickets, his dismissals of David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne add up to 10 wickets. The left-arm quick even managed to dismiss the Aussie batting maestro Steve Smith in four out of five innings with his steep bouncing deliveries.

Australian coach Justin Langer backed Matthew Wade's opinion by stating that the remarkable stamina and relentless accuracy of Neil Wagner made his bumpers even more difficult to face compared to someone like Jofra Archer.

India is a fierce team and facing them will be a challenge, feels Matthew Wade

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah in action

The southpaw reserved some praise for the Indian team as well. He said that this Indian team is a set of fierce competitors, and that everyone was looking forward to the series between Australia and India.

With the world-class pace attack and spinners who are better than that of New Zealand, Matthew Wade realizes that the upcoming series with the no.1 Test side is going to be much more challenging than the earlier series with New Zealand.

"They (India) are a fierce team. They're as hard a team as I've ever played in terms of the way they compete. Led by Virat, you can see the way he goes about it on the field, you can see what it means to him and he drives all those guys, they jump on the back of him."

Matthew Wade stated that he expects the Indian pacers to pepper him, but feels he may be able to ride it out much better than how he managed against New Zealand quick.

With Steve Smith and David Warner coming into the midst, who were not part of the team when India toured Australia last time, Australia will have a much more settled batting line-up. India had won the 2018-19 series 2-1 and would try to repeat the feat when they tour Down Under later in the Australian summer.