Indian selectors were reportedly not in favor of picking Hardik Pandya and Thangarasu Natarajan for Australia series

As per a report from the Times of India, the Indian selection committee was not in favor of picking Hardik Pandya and Thangarasu Natarajan for the ongoing tour to Australia.

It is believed that since Hardik Pandya wasn't bowling at all, the national selection committee, led by Sunil Joshi, was not convinced with the all-rounder playing only as a batsman.

Sources from TOI said:

''The selectors, at least some, believed he can't go because he can't bowl. It was a surprise they didn't see the kind of batting form he was in. It took some convincing to have Hardik Pandya included because if it was left to certain individuals, he was unlikely to go.''

Hardik Pandya's performance in Australia so far

Hardik Pandya accumulated 210 runs in the 3 ODIs against Australia, which included 2 fifties and a best score of 92. In the T20Is, he was declared the Man of the Series as he guided India to a 2-1 series win with some valuable contribution down the order.

Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork 👏 You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/gguk4WIlQD — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 8, 2020

Thangarasu Natarajan too wasn't on selectors radar

Thangarasu Natarajan, who emerged as the find of the limited-overs series against Australia, was initially only seen as a net bowler by the Indian selectors. The left-arm seamer only came into the team after the injury to Navdeep Saini.

It is believed that Natarajan caught the eye of the team management during the net sessions. The bowler made his debut in the third ODI where he took two wickets and conceded 70 runs in the process.

Natarajan showed his true ability in the T20Is as he bowled with an economy of 6.91 over the course of three games and picked up 6 wickets. His ability to bowl yorkers at will made him an asset to the Indian side.